The brand of Barack and Michelle Obama, a profitable SL | People and Celebrity

The saying “each one contains what you sow”, has in the TWENTY-first century an example and irrefutable: Barack and Michelle Obama, Michelle and Barack Obama. As well, interchangeable in order, because after leaving the White House have shown that the least is who was president of the united States, and who first lady.

The years in which the couple and their family were the example of a presidency open to the social concerns of their country, but also to the rest of the world, it was her time of planting. The period that has passed since the January 20, 2017, Barack Obama transferred the power to Donald Trump, is being harvest. After a period of silence –a tradition, not a written one that usually hold the presidents in the united States– Barack and Michelle Obama returned to the scene converted a little less than a brand. A brand, by the way, which turns into gold all it touches.

They are on all fronts and on all platforms, the public values and expects their projects because, for the most part considered reliable and worthy of paying attention to them, and that they have noticed them and also companies that see the vein that’s supposed to have with Obama among its assets. As an example of its value, a few numbers: when Obama reached the presidency of the united States declared a fortune of us $ 1.3 million (around eur 1.2 million). A study conducted by the American University of Washington has calculated that at the end of his career postpresidencial, the figure could exceed 222 million euros.







Barack Obamaen an event of his foundation in Kuala Lumpur on December 13, focused on the education of women of the region. Cordon Press

Former president Obama, like all his predecessors, he received seven months ‘ salary during their transition to private life after eight years he occupied the White House and has a pension of 207.800 dollars a year (a little more than 190,000 euros), which means half of what he received while he was president. Perquisites to which it binds protection for life secret service and a budget for travel, office expenses, communications, and health coverage. Income, although to a normal family may seem to be much more than enough, do not hold the train of life that the couple has chosen that they ceased to be the highest political representatives of your country.

Their daughters attend private universities, they live in a beautiful house in the exclusive neighborhood of Kalorama in Washington, which they bought for almost € 7.5 million, and has recently been known that they have also acquired a property with sea views in the exclusive island of Martha’s Vineyard, valued at almost 11 million euros. A life star for a couple of stars.

Barack Obama is at the head of his own foundation, which will begin to operate officially in Chicago in 2021, but in addition the partner is knowing how to make use of as none of his predecessors –much more conventional– the power granted by the new media. Michelle Obama appeared by surprise in the edition of the Grammy Awards, 2019, and was one of the ovations of the night, but that has been a mere warm up compared with the edition of 2020 where the past January 26, the former first lady won the Grammy for best album spoken by the audio version of his memoirs Becoming (My story, in Spanish), a bestseller that has managed to become the autobiography further read of the history and of the mid of 2019 had more than 10 million copies sold.

Your husband is not going to lag behind in Grammys already, which he won in the same category, one in 2006 and another in 2008 with the versions of your books My father’s dreams (Dreams from my father) and The audacity to hope (The audacity of hope). The contracts of his books of memories have been built the couple a record-high figure, around 59 million euros. But is that also there are candles and mugs with the profile of Michelle Obama and the couple has created a production company, Higher Ground, inspired by the title of a song from Stevie Wonder with which he has come, among other things, to an agreement with the platform Netflix, which is estimated at a figure close to 46 million euros.







The farm that they are going to buy the obamas in Martha’s Vineyard, in Massachusetts. REALTOR

Any other former presidential couple would be under the magnifying glass of criticism in this situation, but the Obama’s have planted and harvest now is not limited to further fatten your checking account, but that their plans continue the path that have become beloved characters, and respected beyond where they are going. Their audio-visual projects, for example, focus on producing content that have to do with what they consider core values-resilience, determination and hope, the changes that influence the development of history, racism, democracy, civil rights, class differences… Subjects which in his own words “will be not only entertainment but also a way to inform us, connect us and inspire us”.

Some of the titles that have been released have already proven their might. The documentary American Factory he won the Best Director award at the Sundance film festival and has aired in 190 countries in a channel with 148 million subscribers. Also underway Blomm, a drama series about the world of fashion in New York after the Second World War, written by Callie Khouri, screenwriter of Thelma and Louise; and a series for children who are using the resource of adventures that occur around the world will teach children to relate to food, one of the struggles that kept Michelle Obama during her years as first lady.

Trailer of the documentary ‘American Factory’, produced by the Obama.







The music platform Spotify, which has 60 million subscribers, has also reached an agreement with the couple who will be involved in the production of podcast to their audience and even in some cases will lend their voices in them. And the latest arrival has been Instagram, a social network that have also been signed with Michelle Obama to produce a series of six episodes designed especially for milenials, and show how it’s the first year of university of three students belonging to classes of minority. A way of teaching other young people how to face the challenges of this stage of their lives, which also goes in line with the concerns that the pair demonstrated during his mandate.

Projects millionaires yes, but all of them consistent with the brand that the Obama’s have managed to create after saying goodbye to their political responsibilities.