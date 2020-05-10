Synopsis for Green Arrow and the Canaries, the penultimate episode that prepares the spin-off

MADRID, 3 Jan. (CulturaOcio) –

The CW he has published the synopsis official Green Arrow and the Canaries, the penultimate episode of Arrow that will prepare the ground for the spin-off starring Katherine McNamara as the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak.

“It is the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything you could have wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly appear in his life again, the things make a surprising turn and her perfect world collapses. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnap victim that has direct links with Mia and they need your help. Knowing that will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a heroine and she, Laurel and Dinah dress up once more to save the city”reads the synopsis official.

In addition, The CW is about to release the outcome of Crisis on Infinite Earths. The crossover that concludes the January 14, gathers the heroes of multiple Earths to fight the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a villain that threatens to destroy all of reality. In the comics, the story ended with the death of The Flash and Supergirl and the destruction of the multiverse of DC.

The battle brings together characters of the six adaptations of current DC Comics on The CW: Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightningalong with characters and actors of the Titans, version of 1990 The Flash, Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Batman Tim Burton and the iconic series of Batman 1966.

The eighth season also will be the end to Arrow. The series starring Stephen Amell is saying goodbye to the January 28, with a last chapter.