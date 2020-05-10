See why Mackenzie and Maddie Ziegler are the best sisters

Mackenzie and Maddie Ziegler add to the list of the brothers more famous of Hollywood, also to the more sympathetic, and this is the reason.

In an interview with Girl’s Life, Kenzie he shared some details about his sister that are far from the image that fans have of her. According to the dancer, Maddie is not as it seems. “The people would not believe this because it has Instagram, (there) Maddie looks super serious, but the reality is that she is the person most rare that I know”, he confessed.

The reason: His sister is able to be transformed completely by a character.

“When we were small we used to sing and dance with the soundtrack of High School Musical. We claimed that we were Demi Lovato and Nicki Minaj. There is even a video of us in Instagram where we use hats and sing Super Bass with accents, very rare.”

Something tells us that Kenzie is very similar to Maddie, and that is his biggest fan.

When singer published his book Kenzie”s Rules for Life: How to Be Happy, Healthy, and Dance to Your Own Beat he received the best gift of her older sister.

The protagonist of Dancer wrote a prologue that led to the tears. “I cried the first time I read it because I didn’t expect it to be so tender. I thought that I would say a lot of things about our fights or what bothers you that I am. I called her immediately and she told me, ‘hey, Mackenzie, stop crying!”.

What a tender!