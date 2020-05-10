Sarah Michelle Gellar launches brand of confectionery products

There is No doubt that when the actresses and actors are not so quoted and do not go out already on the screens, many seeking to relocate their professional activities. On previous occasions other actresses as Jessica Alba with The Honest Company or Gwyneth Paltrow with Goophave dabbled in the world of gastronomy with relative success.

On this occasion, the actress emblematic of the nineties Sarah Michelle Gellar, which reached international success with the series Buffy Vampire Slayer or movies as Is what you did last summerhas just presented its new brand of preparations for pastry and utensils call Foodstirs.

The original brain behind Foodstirs is to bring friendly kids in the kitchen with preparations intended in the smaller ones. Each kit preparations contains all the ingredients to make cookies or cakes, and are explained in a very simple and fun to be perfectly understood by the boys.

For the moment, while the business is consolidated, the products Foodstirs are on sale only online and for the north american market. If it becomes a success, this new line of products anger to grow as well as its distribution network. Meanwhile, returns to talk about Sarah Michelle Gellarnot at all as the dreaded vampire slayer but as a friendly mom “hacegalletas”, all retraining. We wish you a lot luck.

