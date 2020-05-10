Romantic movies that melt your heart this 2020

ON THE ROCKS

If you’re a fan of Sofia Coppolayou know then that you’ll see a powerful story, subtle and feminine, words that characterize completely this director film. On this occasion, returns to join forces with Bill Murray and adds to its cast Rashida Joneswhere we see a young mother who tries to reconnect with his father in New York city, where they will have an adventure quite intense, and that will define your relationship. We love that Sofia Coppola always knows how to give a twist beautiful to your movies, one elegant and emotional, and we have no doubt that this story will be a precious thing and we come straight to the heart.

THE LOVEBIRDS

We will have romance, action, love and an outstanding cast. Obviously you already know Kumail Nanjiani, the actor who now we have been surprised by his incredible transformation, thanks to that now form part of the Movie Universe Marvel and that will work with Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie in ‘The Eternals’. On the other hand, you have Issa Rae, star of the incredible show ‘Insecure’ HBO. Well, both have joined forces in this movie where a couple who is on the verge of breaking is involved in the investigation of a homicide. On the way, in addition to solving the case to clear their names, will have to see what the future of their relationship as a couple. It will be a good romantic comedyand we are confident that Issa and Kumail will do a spectacular job.