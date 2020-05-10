Photo: it That fleshy! Look at what they look like the lips of Christina Aguilera

As a curious fact of the artist we can tell you that he made his film debut alongside Cher in Burlesque, but rejected other good deals to be devoted to their albums.

February 19, 2020 · 14:30 hs

Christina Maria Aguilera better known as Christina Aguilera is an american singer of 39 years of age who has stolen the heart of thousands of people by his melodious voice which is almost insurmountable.

In addition, it possesses a unique beauty, and from the first time I was made aware through the media stole glances without stopping, as his innocence of that moment was seared into the minds of all.

Among the songs that highlight the artistastenemos: “But I remember you” ,“Hurt”, “Candyman”, “come on over”, “Reflection” , “ Just a fool” “I turn to you” and “Contigo en la distancia”, among others.

We have recently observed in your account of instagram a photo simply beautiful, since the image of which we speak cites the following: “good morning” this photo has awakened emotions and feelings in all their fans, without a doubt, your beauty is unique.

Among the comments are: “OH MY GOD!!! YOU LOOK ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!!! LOVE YOU SOOOO MUCH” “Good morning my diva I’ll be seeing you in March for my bday in Vegas Baby” “aqui já é tarde minha filha boa tarde e de ficar recycling photo bjs”.