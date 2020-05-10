Pete Davidson or how to go out with women more famous and beautiful of the moment – People

We’re not going to lie to people, although Pete Davidson already had a career when he started to go out with Ariana Grande, what is certain is that we met him just when protagonizaba covers with the young singer. The controversial comedian raises blisters on the social networks, because although it is not the Brad Pitt of the current season, has managed to leave with four beautiful women, talented, intelligent, and very powerful.

Then you see him walk the red carpet with Big, the comedian managed to start out with actress Kate Beckinsale, 20 years older than him, The british actress of 46 years had a brief affair with the young man of 25 last spring. They met after the ceremony of the Golden Globes held in January and were together until April, but not before letting us lot of passion in the stands of a hockey game.

Davidson was unable to avoid the echo of this in Saturday Night Live, saying: “it Seems that people have a great fascination for it, but it really doesn’t bother us. But of course, I am new at this. So if you have questions about relationships with big gaps of age may ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere…”. Finally it was the actress who decided to break the relationship after the media attention they were getting, something that is foreign.

Davidson will not last long, the broken heart, because two months after you started dating Margaret Qualley, who we recently saw in once Upon a time in… Hollywood or the series the Leftovers. About this relation we hear tell of the mother of the interpreter, Andie MacDowell, who was “precious”, but again, did not last long and now the media have caught the comedian outside the apartment of a famous model.

This is Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford. Already they had been seen sharing on any other public site, but after seeing him outside the apartment of the famous when the media and the networks they exploited. A source says that the 17 year old girl he met Davidson in the backstage of the catwalk of Alexander Wang during fashion week in New York and immediately clicked, though, are just friends.

We do not know if it is because of their humor or they will show a background that is unknown to the rest of the world, but without a doubt, Pete Davidson is the casanova of the current picture celebrity. @mundiario