Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley are in a relationship

Andie MacDowell talks about her daughter, Margaret Qualley; and Pete Davidson, during the Fashion Week in Paris. The model asserts that the comedian and his daughter find themselves in a ‘beautiful’ relationship.

Likewise, the model revealed that it has not had the opportunity to meet in person the couple of their daughter; however, express that he was about to do ‘facetime’ with him; as it says that Margaret sent him a video of it to Pete, although you didn’t mention if you received any type of response on the part of the actor.

Rumors of a romance began when the actress “Once upon a time in Hollywood” and Pete Davidson; were seen together in July; however, there was no confirmation of that affair, until now.

In the same way, Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson were caught holding hands during the Venice Film Festival, where he premiered a new movie of the actress: “Serbeg”.

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley at the Venice Film Festival, Italy. 2019.

Getty Images



The former partners of Pete Davidson

The comedian is not only famous for his frequent presentations on Saturday Night Live; but, also by hanging out with various celebrities.

The last relationship of the actor was with Kate Beckinsale, who was seen in a hockey game while were kissing; however, the relationship did not last long and by April of 2019 had already confirmed their separation.

Before the arrival of Kate at the lives of Pete; the comedian had a relationship with the iconic figure of pop, Ariana Grande; whose commitment caused much controversy, as the singer had just finished with his ex-partner, Mac Miller and a few months after the break-up, it was already committed to Pete.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at the MTV Video Music Awards, 2018.

Getty Images



Among the other celebrities with whom Pete has come out, are Cazzie David and Carly Aquilino.