Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley are in a relationship

Andie MacDowell talks about her daughter, Margaret Qualley; and Pete Davidson, during the Fashion Week in Paris. The model asserts that the comedian and his daughter find themselves in a ‘beautiful’ relationship.
Likewise, the model revealed that it has not had the opportunity to meet in person the couple of their daughter; however, express that he was about to do ‘facetime’ with him; as it says that Margaret sent him a video of it to Pete, although you didn’t mention if you received any type of response on the part of the actor.
Rumors of a romance began when the actress “Once upon a time in Hollywood” and Pete Davidson; were seen together in July; however, there was no confirmation of that affair, until now.
In the same way, Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson were caught holding hands during the Venice Film Festival, where he premiered a new movie of the actress: “Serbeg”.
The former partners of Pete Davidson
The comedian is not only famous for his frequent presentations on Saturday Night Live; but, also by hanging out with various celebrities.
The last relationship of the actor was with Kate Beckinsale, who was seen in a hockey game while were kissing; however, the relationship did not last long and by April of 2019 had already confirmed their separation.
Before the arrival of Kate at the lives of Pete; the comedian had a relationship with the iconic figure of pop, Ariana Grande; whose commitment caused much controversy, as the singer had just finished with his ex-partner, Mac Miller and a few months after the break-up, it was already committed to Pete.
Among the other celebrities with whom Pete has come out, are Cazzie David and Carly Aquilino.