Milla Jovovich turned 44 years old and is very happy in the final stage of your pregnancy

In the last stage of your pregnancy, Milla Jovovich blew 44 candles last December 17, was surrounded with love and shared the emotions experienced on the day of your birthday in the social networks, where on his official Instagram account with nearly three million followers. The actress expects her third child with director and screenwriter Paul W. S. Anderson.

After three failed marriages, Jovovich found love on the set of the shoot and in 2007 his first born daughter named Ever Gabo Anderson, Jovovich, and in 2015, she gave birth to Dashiel Edan Anderson. The artist revealed via its official account of Instagram the emotions that he lived to learn of a new pregnancy in your life at the beginning of August and again on the day of his birthday.

“First of all, thanks to all for your messages and good wishes on my big day today! I can not tell you how good it makes me feel to receive so much love from all of you! I also want to say how tremendously grateful I am for all my blessings today. Have 44 years old and being pregnant is already a miracle and a gift from God,” wrote the performer.

Then, the actress went on to describe the gift that you made their children: “to Have been woken up with a bouquet of donuts and balloons all part of my amazing children was the feeling more amazing in the world. Even though I want to throw up after eating so many donuts at 7 in the morning. My heart is so full today. I send you all much love!”.

Jovovich comes from the protagonist to the villain of the new version of “Hellboy” that happened with more pain than glory for the cinemas of the world. David Harbour, the sheriff “Stranger Things” who starred in the film, stated that the difficulty for making films of superheroes in an era where the genre is dominated by the movie universe of Marvel, was key to the failure of the reboot.