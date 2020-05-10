Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy fighting for their lives

United STATES, Los Angeles.- The

seals allies Disney Studios, 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios have launched the

first trailer full of The New Mutants, the film production based

in the popular series spin-off of X-Men. The action film and horror has

plan to arrive in theaters come April 3.

Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy

starring as the young mutants that they begin to discover the scope of their

powers through incidents horrible. Williams, as the mutant scottish

Wolfsbane, can become a wolf, she thinks it is demonic.

Taylor-Joy plays the mutant Russian Magik that has powers of sorcerer and

once “killed, 18 men, one by one.”

They join Charlie Heaton as

Cannonball, Henry Behind as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage and Alice Braga as his

mentor Cecilia Reyes. The five young mutants are caught in a terrifying

psychiatric facility against their will, and they must use their new powers

to escape and fight for their lives.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_vJhUAOFpI(/embed)

The film The Fault in Our Stars,

Josh Boone, he led the New Mutants, from a script written by him and by

Knate Lee. Along with the other movies of X-Men, New Mutants was distributed

originally only for 20th Century Fox and released last year; it was

led to its release date on April 3, after the acquisition of Fox

on the part of Disney.

Remember that The New Mutants it represents the last film of the X-Men under the

guardianship of the label 20th Century Fox. According to the media, this production will

to the big screen with elements that differ from the original series of

the famous characters, and will focus more on the details terrifying that is

hiding behind their skills.