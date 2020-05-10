Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy fighting for their lives

United STATES, Los Angeles.- The
seals allies Disney Studios, 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios have launched the
first trailer full of The New Mutants, the film production based
in the popular series spin-off of X-Men. The action film and horror has
plan to arrive in theaters come April 3.
Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy
starring as the young mutants that they begin to discover the scope of their
powers through incidents horrible. Williams, as the mutant scottish
Wolfsbane, can become a wolf, she thinks it is demonic.
Taylor-Joy plays the mutant Russian Magik that has powers of sorcerer and
once “killed, 18 men, one by one.”
They join Charlie Heaton as
Cannonball, Henry Behind as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage and Alice Braga as his
mentor Cecilia Reyes. The five young mutants are caught in a terrifying
psychiatric facility against their will, and they must use their new powers
to escape and fight for their lives.
The film The Fault in Our Stars,
Josh Boone, he led the New Mutants, from a script written by him and by
Knate Lee. Along with the other movies of X-Men, New Mutants was distributed
originally only for 20th Century Fox and released last year; it was
led to its release date on April 3, after the acquisition of Fox
on the part of Disney.
Remember that The New Mutants it represents the last film of the X-Men under the
guardianship of the label 20th Century Fox. According to the media, this production will
to the big screen with elements that differ from the original series of
the famous characters, and will focus more on the details terrifying that is
hiding behind their skills.