Maddie Ziegler broke down in tears when you discover that you have a guardian angel

Someone cares for the star…

Tyler Henry he sat down with the star of the dance, Maddie Zieglerand in an exclusive clip from E! you can see the time that connected with his late grandmother, whom I never had the chance to meet, but who still has a very strong connection with her.

“I are showing birds,” he says Tyler. “I hear the wings flutter and continue to show me birds”. Maddie is already crying and said: “My grandmother always said: ‘When you step up, you can see me as a cardinal,'” he explained to Tyler.

“This person really tries to communicate with you, but through interesting ways,” he shares. “To Me they are showing paintings. This connection is coming in a certain way. It’s like, ‘I Am with you during this activity. I’m here'”.