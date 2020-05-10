Maddie Ziegler broke down in tears when you discover that you have a guardian angel

Someone cares for the star…
Tyler Henry he sat down with the star of the dance, Maddie Zieglerand in an exclusive clip from E! you can see the time that connected with his late grandmother, whom I never had the chance to meet, but who still has a very strong connection with her.
“I are showing birds,” he says Tyler. “I hear the wings flutter and continue to show me birds”. Maddie is already crying and said: “My grandmother always said: ‘When you step up, you can see me as a cardinal,'” he explained to Tyler.
“This person really tries to communicate with you, but through interesting ways,” he shares. “To Me they are showing paintings. This connection is coming in a certain way. It’s like, ‘I Am with you during this activity. I’m here'”.
An excited Maddie shows overwhelmed to hear that your grandmother has been with her all this time. “I paint all the time,” he reveals. “It’s my favorite thing… I Just paint a cardinal in the past week”.
“This person is a most important part of your life than you can imagine”, he shared the medium with it.
“I feel so close to this person. It is so weird because we have never known,” he shares. “I always wondered what we would have done if we were together.” Tyler did you know that a link such as this may be present even if you do not meet while on earth.
“The way in which this happens is that there is a great awareness of being close to you. It is so amazing because the feeling is like a guardian angel, guardian angel, guardian angel,” she says. “Mom needs to know that this person is also his guardian angel. It is a group effort.”