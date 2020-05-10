Kris Jenner predicts the next Kardashian to have a baby

Kris Jenner has come to the program of Ellen DeGeneres and has predicted who will be the next Kardashian to have a baby.

The birth rate in the clan Kardashian it is always ‘in crescendo’, a ‘baby boom’ that plans on the family since 2009 Kourtney and Scott Disick took Mason Dash. Later, throughout the decade, Kris Jenner gave birth to nine babies from all their children, except Kendall Jenner —which has made its singleness, its flagship—. But, what will be the next call again to the stork? Stop your bets because Kris, the mother and manager of the family, has dared to predict what will be the next of his daughters (or your child) in taking the step. And trust us, the dictates of the matriarch, it is true.

As has confessed to during his last appearance in the program of Ellen DeGeneres, that will likely have more ballots to be re-mother is Kourtney —who already has three buds above, though still very close to Kylie, who just gave birth to the omnipotent Stormi. To add more intrigue to the matter, he added: “Or maybe Kendall…”.

The issue is that the presence of Kylie in that ‘ranking ‘ maternal’ enough for Ellen to ask about the always ambiguous relationship with her ex, Travis Scott, with whom, in theory, broke their relationship last October. Kris, like the rest of the planet, are unaware of the type of link that binds the two stars today:

“I don’t know if they are together, but I do know that they are an excellent team.”

Be that as it may, we will have to wait to see if Kendall decides to take the step of being a mother, if Kourtney wide the family or if Stormi stops being an only child. In the meantime, we’ll leave you with a video that shows the evolution of the big sister to over the last few years.