‘House of miniatures’ reveals the lies and secrets of the Bran

After its premiere in Netflix two years ago, the mini-series ‘House of miniatures’ comes to Cosmo this Saturday, 25 January, at 15.30 hours. The production delves into the house of the Brandt family where, under the appearance of luxury, hide passions of forbidden and dangerous secrets.

In an elegant setting of the city of Amsterdam of the SEVENTEENTH centurythe fiction tells the story of the young Nella (Anya Taylor-Joy, ‘Multiple’), an orphan of father and beset by debt, they agree to get married with the reputed trader Johannes Brandt (Alex Hassell, ‘Cowboy bebop’) and move into her family mansion.

In the absence of her husband, the young woman is received by the sister of Johannes, Marin (Romola Garai, ‘The Hour’), a woman who, from the first moment, to do everything possible to not feel welcome.

A curious gift

The husband supplies his lack of affection with a mysterious gift: a house of miniatures that, little by little, unveil hidden secrets of the family, and teach Nella that nothing is what it seems at the residence of the Brandt.

The young man is in charge of furnish it with beautiful miniature replicas. But when it starts to make the orders to a foreign craftsman, will arrive a few numerous pieces that had not asked for and that will give you clues about the hidden secrets of the mansion.

The fiction takes place in a time known as the Golden age, in which Amsterdam is located in full splendour: the Dutch city shines with own light among the most important ports in the world and is governed by the guilds of merchantsthe trustees and the calvinist church.

Social criticism

The mini-series denounces the oppression of women, abuse of power, social conventions, the arbitrary nature of the religion and the intolerance of a puritan society compared to behaviors such as homosexuality.

The protagonist wants to escape from this environment so oppressiveso that your new home becomes a refuge in which, apparently, enjoys greater freedom from the strict society that surrounds it.

Adaptation of a novel of success

This disturbing ‘thriller’, unanimously praised by critics in britain, was turned into a miniseries by the BBC in 2017 under the direction of the barcelona Guillem Morales (‘The eyes of Julia’). Consists of three chapters and is based on the novel by Jessie Burton, whose sales success was the reason of the adaptation.

This great literary work also piqued the interest of Kate Sinclairexecutive producer of the miniseries: “I Read the book and I worked on the adaptation of television for more than a year. I was amazed at its beauty and its characters as rich and diverse“.

Next to Anya Taylor-Joy, Romola Garai and Alex Hassell, the deal is completed Hayley Squires (‘I, Daniel Blake’), Sally Messham (‘Allies’), Paapa Essiedu (‘Murder on the Orient Express’), Katy Carmichael (‘Waterloo Road’) and Luke Bond (‘Lady of Csejte’).

Once issued in Cosmo, ‘The house of miniatures’ will be available in the services of video on demand and the operators of pay-tv throughout 2020.