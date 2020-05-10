Given the nickname their companions of ‘Lost’ and other 9 curiosities of Evangeline Lilly

Among the many gifts that made us the unforgettable ‘Lost’ to millions of viewers, yes, including your wonderful outcome, one of the most prominent, by far, was the of us to Evangeline Lilly. Playing with strength, conviction and extra dose of personality to a character so interesting, especially during the master first seasons of the series as Kate Austen, the actress did not took too much time to win the hearts of the public. And Hollywood, of course.

Curiosities of Evangeline Lilly

1 Nicknames justified

During the filming of 'Lost', the companions of Evangeline Lily put on him a nickname is especially interesting: 'Monkey'. Why? The inclination of the interpreter to climb and climb all the trees that would be found along the way. And they were not few.

In his university days, Evangeline Lilly, he founded and led a committee for world development and human rights. Almost nothing. An interest in issues of social character, which the actress continued strengthening over the years with his participation in different groups of missionaries and working with numerous projects for children.

Before that 'Lost' will change her entire life, personal and professional, Evangeline Lilly worked as a hostess, waitress, extra and protagonist of different ads. A set of roles that the actress developed to earn money in order to pay for the university studies.

Evangeline Lilly started the career of International Relations at the University of British Columbia. However, when I confirmed that it was chosen to play Kate in 'Lost', the actress left parked studies to focus to the full in this new adventure professional.

In the year 2003, Evangeline Lilly starred in a series of ads of a direct line of dating call LiveLinks, which were broadcasted at night schedule for more than two years, even after the actress had a considerable success thanks to 'Lost'. In this sense, there have been few occasions in which the very Lilly has ethers on this topic, demonstrating a healthy sense of humor.

One of the biggest scares that has been Evangeline Lilly in her life occurred in December 2006, the date on which they set fire to the house in which she was living in Hawaii on the occasion of the filming of 'Lost'. Fortunately, beyond the material losses, there was no injured person after the event.

The ancestry of Evangeline Lilly is English and irish, though his father was raised in Kenya, since the paternal grandparents of the actress were missionaries in Africa.

Evangeline Lilly spent a season especially bad when you enter in conflict with your own physical. Or, better said, in the way that affected him in his day-to-day. As well explained by the actress herself: "I spent many nights crying to fall asleep wishing to be ugly only by the way in which the men I didn't respect. I'm sure they assumed things about my mental capacity or my physical layout taking into account only my appearance".

Among the jobs most 'prominent' of Evangeline Lilly as an extra before they 'Lost' him to give him the first great success of his career we find appearances in series such as 'Tru Calling', 'as dead as I,' or care, 'Smallville'. In regards to the big screen, the actress participated in proposals as 'Two blondes with hair on the chest', 'I secuestré to Sinatra' or 'Freddy against Jason'.

Although no one can deny that the importance of Kate in the argument of 'Lost' was capital, Evangeline Lilly was very close to having even more weight on its path around the island. And is that, in a first moment, the makers of the series had intended to kill the character of Jack in the first chapter, thereby releasing the plays a leading role Kate, who would later become the leader of the group. Without a doubt, it would have been a very different story. Perhaps the better.

After passing through the most famous island in the history of the small screen, and after appearing with a very minor role in the oscar-winning ‘the hurt locker’ and the failed ‘Premonition’, Lilly made the jump to the first line of the industry with a reivindicable blockbuster (‘pure Steel’) and, above all, the trilogy of ‘The Hobbit’. A key step in his career that would explode completely due to ‘Ant-Man’ and, above all, its splendid sequel, ‘Ant-Man and Wasp’, in which the actress ended up taking over completely the function.

Seated fully in the Marvel universe, including an acclaimed appearance in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Evangeline Lilly enjoys a great status in a professional way, demonstrating that it is an actress that knows how to take advantage of big the different opportunities that are coming his way. There will be more, without a doubt, and we will be there for her all the time.