Evangeline Lilly, actress from Lost, is rapa and publishes the process on Instagram

For a long time he was known as Kate Austenone of the few survivors of flight 815 of Oceanic Airlines. Fifteen years after the premiere of ‘Lost’, the series that marked a before and an after in the television, Evangeline Lilly keep doing what you like best, to interpret.

Form part of the universe Marvel with films such as ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘the Wasp’ and has also participated in the deliveries of The hobbit, giving life to a young and courageous elf. Lilly, who became a sex symbol in Lost, has always characterized her long and wavy mane. To the surprise of his fans, the singer has decided to say goodbye and raparse the hair.













And, as if it were a fit to what Britney Spears in 2007, the actress published a post on his account Instagram where you see the step-by-step your change of look most impressive so far. Scissors and razor in hand, Lilly emerges from his hair without any gesture of repentance.











