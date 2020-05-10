Double of Milla Jovovich demand to “Resident Evil”

USA, Los Angeles.- The lawyers of the

british actress Olivia Jackson have filed a lawsuit based on The

Angels against the creators of Resident

Evil: The Final Chapter. The defendant argued in the motion to dismiss

that the contract of acrobatics Jackson specifically includes a

provision that requires dispute resolution in south Africa. Therefore, it is

possible for Jackson to pursue the case in another place.

For more details, was given to

to know that in September of 2016, during the shooting of the film in City

Cape, south Africa, Jackson was seriously injured during a stunt.

While driving a motorcycle at high speed, the veteran specialist

34 years, collided with a camera mounted on a crane that was traveling in the direction

opposite.

His left arm was amputated above the elbow and suffered nerve damage and lasting facial scars. The initial demand of Jackson in the united States, filed in September 2019 in Los Angeles, alleging that the director of Resident Evil, Paul W. Anderson and his partner, producer of a long time, Jeremy Bolt, were responsible and requested damages not specified.

“The dismissal of the lawsuit

it did not include any agreement or payment of any kind,” said Joseph R. Taylor,

attorney Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, the firm that represents the

defendants, who included the director Paul W. Anderson and producer Jeremy Bolt,

along with with their respective production companies. According to the media, the

attorneys for Jackson did not respond to requests for comment.

Jackson was the double of the protagonist Milla Jovovich, for the filming of the scenes of risk, and agreement to a few months ago, when you started the claim process, this sequence was assigned to Anderson the same day so that his preparation for the scene was not necessary, so that the recording turned out to be more complex.