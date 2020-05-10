Disney is still willing that The New Mutants is to premiere in cinemas

A few days ago, fans of the X-Men thrilled to discover that The New Mutants it was available in Amazon for your pre-order. Despite the fact that this made you think of that Disneythat is now the owner of the film, had finally decided to go for a premiere, fully-digital, The Hollywood Reporter now reports that the listing on Amazon was a system error of the web page and the studio still intends to release the film in theaters as soon as possible.

Apparently, the automatic system Amazon took as real the last date for the premiere and that made the movie are included in the list of reservations. Now that The New Mutants had returned to stand outside the calendar of premieres due to the current pandemic of the Coronavirus, no one knows when it will see the light. Initially, the project was delayed due to new films that were not performed and he returned to be postponed for the purchase of Fox on the part of Disney. This gave rise to rumors that claimed that The New Mutants would end up being released on any digital platform (with Hulu as the main candidate), but soon after was set last April for their arrival at the cinemas, and we all know what ended up happening.

On the other hand, in a recent interview with Inverse, Rob Liefeld have commented on the numerous delays of The New Mutants, and in addition has pointed out that the film had a great reception by the attendees to a screening test.

“That movie of The New Mutants was filmed before Deadpool 2. Next week will celebrate two years of the release of Deadpool 2. The New Mutants was filmed before, and I don’t know what the hell has happened to you, friend. Is now on Amazon for book? Dádnosla and is already. I’ll tell you one thing: a few friends of mine attended a screening test, and I could not go that day. I would have been able to sneak. They loved it. This is what I know: to all my friends who saw The New Mutants in December 2017, they loved it. I was fascinated by that. I was explaining, they said that they had not finished a couple of special effects, but that they loved it. Then was pulled out of the calendar, and after that happened I of Disney, but they told me that is great. This is what is going to happen: do you really want to go back and sit in a movie theater? I am a huge geek for the movies, and going to spend a lot of time before that time comes. I don’t care… I’m not going to go to a cinema where you can sneeze on me. I think that we’ve all become a little who have agoraphobia, do”.

What is certain is that, unlike the rest of the list of premieres, late of Disney, The New Mutants do not yet have a new date. The latest reports from analysts predicted that the film will not perform well at the box office, so who knows when it will decide the study that comes to the big screen. The spate of delays has caused it to be many free spaces on the calendar in the next two years, and the more time evening out the closer you are to the inevitable reboot of the franchise mutant that sooner or later will do Marvel Studiossomething that also does not favor the reception of the public. It is a very delicate situation and there are many factors to take into account, so that we would not like to be in the place of the one who must take this kind of decisions.

The New Mutants is an original thriller horror set in a hospital isolated, where a group of young mutant is being held for psychiatric screening. When they begin to happen strange events, in both their new skills mutant as their friendships will be put to the test as they fight to get out of there alive. Directed by Josh Boone from a script he wrote together with Knate LeeThe New Mutants is starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Behind.