Critical Violet and Finch (All the Bright Places) with Elle Fanning and Justice Smith

Review of All the Bright PlacesAll The Places Bright or Violet and Finch based on the successful novel of the same Jennifer Niven who co-wrote the script of the film supported by Liz Hannah.

Directed by Brett Haley tape is a dramatic romantic that revolves around a pair of teens who are struggling with the physical and emotional scars of their past, but find their lives radically change, forming an unbreakable bond as they embark on a journey liberating by the wonders of Indiana.

The tape is very complete in general terms, mixing effectively different emotions and moments, leading the viewer through a carousel of emotions, from romance and the comedy, the drama.

A story of romance youth that touches on very important issues like what are the mental problems, the consequences of the emotional wounds, that these are not properly treated, among other topics quite sensitive, always manejándolos in a respectful manner.

The work of the cast is very good Elle Fanning amply demonstrates because it is one of the best actresses of today in the role of Violet Markeywhile Justice Smith ( Detective Pikachu, Jurassic World Dominion) offers what is perhaps his best work up to now on the role of Theodore Finch .

The rest of the cast comprising Alexandra Shipp, Kelli O’hara, Lamar Johnson, Virginia Gardner (The Runaways, Halloween), Felix Mallard, Sofia Hasmik and Luke Wilson complement very good shape.

As for the dubbing in Latin is very remarkable, having the talented Meli G who no doubt conveyed to the perfection with the nuances and modulations of his voice the emotions of Violet, Alejandro Orozco as Finch also showing why he is the best in terms of the dubbing, the rest of the cast includes Leyla Rangel, Gabriela Guzman, Monserrat Mendoza and Valentina Souza.

In conclusion is a movie that worth to visualize and analyze in depth, being of the best recent productions from Netflix.

