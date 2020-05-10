Beating Simona Halep and move to the final of Dubai this Saturday

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, Dubai.- The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep returns to be at the top of world tennis. Beat by beat to the u.s. Jenifer Bradyin the tournament Dubai and got in the end. The champion of Wimbledon it took two partial for dispatch to the american. The slate’s final was 6-2, and a resounding 6-0. In the end you will find the kazakhstani Yelena Rybákina.

After the end of his excellent presentation, Simona Halep said: “I felt much better than in my previous matches. I’ve played really well. Everything has fallen out of my hand. I felt the ball great, since I’m here, is the best game I have ever played”, the express, according to published PuntoDeBreak. The end of Dubai will be played this Saturday.

Halep rose today with the right leg and from that stepped on the track, everything went out of way round in your favor. “It’s great when you feel that you get everything that you want. Today has been one of those days, could open up the track quite easily. I noticed that every time you hit the ball the feeling completely,” said the Romanian, and the middle above.

Having played for the last few months made that Simona was acquired by the regularity needed to raise his game. That he had fallen into a tailspin, just after having won the engramado of Wimbledon. “You get a lot of rhythm games. Notes much as you adapt to the track. Removing the first party, the rest I’ve kept very focused and always trying to fight for every ball played. I’ve been doing all of that and I feel that my level has increased,” said Simona Halep.

Final between Halep and Ribákyna

“It is tremendous what it has been doing it this year. Something I have been able to see it in some games. Not that I have any feelings of how to really play because I have not yet faced it. He certainly has a great kick so I’ll have to be especially concentrated at rest and show me as today: With confidence and aggressive”, said the Romanian, hours before they play their final this Saturday.