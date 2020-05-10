Ashley Tisdale joins the cast of the new CBS series – Carol’s Second Act – Spoiler Time

Ashley Tisdaleactress known for be a girl Disney Channel, returns to the television in Carol’s Second Act, a new project CBS that will premiere in the upcoming television season.
She joins the cast giving life to Jenny, the daughter of Carol (Patricia Heaton). She is a representative farmaceutica, who supports his mother in the hospital. His personality is cheerful, sociable and spirit carefree disturbs fellow physicians of his mother.
Tisdale comes to replace Bonnie Dennison, who starred in the pilot. Fortunately for the production, this replacement will not cause much problem because the introduction of the character is done at the end of the episode, being of greater importance in the rest of the season.
Their inclusion in this series of CBS will allow you to continue with your role in the new comedy Netflix: Merry Happy Whatever.
Carol’s Second Act premieres September 26.