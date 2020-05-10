Ariana Grande gets to meet with the cast of ‘Victorious’

The anniversary of ‘Victorious’ in addition to melancholy to all the fans, has managed to bring to you a very special gift that is not expected. The meetings of series and actors are the order of the day with series such as ‘Friends’ and the cast of ‘Victorious’ did not want to stay behind. The entire cast of the iconic musical series are gathered together, even Ariana Grande!

Leon Thomas, Dan Schneider, Beck, Oliver, Victoria Justice, Daniella Monet, Elizabeth Gillies, Matt Bennett, Eric Lange, and, of course, Ariana Grande is coupled in a crowded video call to meet and be entertained during the quarantine period. The singer of ‘Thank you’, ‘ next’, shared a photo on social networks with the word “happy”.

Victoria Justice posted a video in which Dan Schneider explained that they had planned to meet today in person to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the premiere ‘Victorious’ “but I could not for the current situation, so that we join virtually. He continued giving thanks: “We wanted to thank you for accepting ‘Victorious’ in your homes and for making us part of your lives. It means a lot as fans we have been treated in the past 10 years.”

Victoria Justice asked that everyone stay home: “We hope that all of you are safe and healthy and we will send you all the love in the world” while the rest of his teammates provided.

Ariana Grande has also been very insistent on the crisis of the coronavirus and has asked her fans for the social networks that comply with the quarantine. The interpreter had no concert massive planned and is working on her new music after her successful album and world tour that finished at the end of last year. At the moment, is fulfilling the quarantine to the letter.