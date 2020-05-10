¡¿And Cole Sprouse?! The kiss Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) at ‘Riverdale’ that changes everything

‘Riverdale‘has returned with its long-awaited chapter of music, although for KJ Apa it rather, an obligation.

The series teenager has returned to leave their fans in shock with the other turn sentimental among the protagonists. And is that everything points to the love story of Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Archie Andrews comics might finally develop in the series, despite Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Veronica (Camila Mendes).

In ‘Wicked Little Town’, the protagonists join together to help Kevin to represent the musical ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’. But things do not go as expected for the two pairs of protagonists.

After a strong fight, the friends are separated and Betty and Archie left alone, but Betty insists that you can try. In the heat of the scene are approaching each time more and more until they end the song in a passionate kisswhile you happen to flashbacks of his story.

The fans have not taken this what square? loving too well. What will happen now with the couple of Betty and Jughead?

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WV5jzHzMZGM(/embed)

Sure that you are interested in

“It is not Betty”: Lili Reinhart confesses why she ran the dash in this scene from ‘Riverdale’