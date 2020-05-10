A show of fashion against the Covid-19 and will be online

As had never happened, or almost never, all the “ciberasistentes” may be in the first row of a major fashion show and from your home. Carine Roitfeld and the foundation, amfAR organized a virtual catwalk against the Covid-19, which will count with the participation of supermodels and luxury firms in the industry.
The big show is today at 4:00 in the afternoon and transmitrá in the channel “Fashion” in YouTube and CR Runway X amfAR, with a duration of approximately 30 minutes.
The funds obtained will finance the efforts of the Foundation for Aids Research (amfAR, for its acronym in English), who is trying to find a cure for COVID-19.
With the use of fashion as a creative expression, the organizers hope to support the health and safety of the global community, “we hope that this show can provide a small moment of hope, inspiration, and connection, encouraging”, said the founder of CR Runway, Carine Roitfeld.
The styling was designed by Roitfield, based on the wardrobe of celebrities and top models that will record the parade from their homes with their mobile devices… it’s a must-see! Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Diane von Furstenberg are one of the most prominent celebrities that will participate in the event, unselfish, coinciding with important figures such industry such as Virgil Abloh, Halima Aden, Lily Aldrige, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jordan Barrett, Hailey Bieber, Luna Bijl, Gospel Bousis, Vittoria Ceretti, Abby Champion, Peter Dundas, Grace Elizabeth, Paloma Elsesser, Karen Elson, Miss Fame, Silvia Fendi, Isabeli Fontana and Fernando Garcia (Oscar de la Renta).
You’ll also enjoy the presence of Ashley Graham, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Kris Grikaite, Winnie Harlow, Eva Herzigova, Candice Huffine, Kim Kardashian West, Miranda Kerr, Karlie Kloss, Jill Kortleve, Karolina Kurkova, Adriana Lima, Alton Mason, Brandon Maxwell, Stella Maxwell, Shayna McNeill, Eniko Mihalik, Carolyn Murphy, Garrett Neff, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Sasha Pivovarova, Natasha Poly, Simon Porte Jacquemus, Heron Preston, Richard Quinn, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, Olivier Rousteing, Jasmine Sanders, Shanina Shaykh, Irina Shayk, Hyunji Shin, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, Cara Taylor, Riccardo Tisci, Jasmine Tookes, Amber Valletta, Parker Van Noord, Diane von Fürstenberg, Alexander Wang, Xiao Wen Ju, Chad White and Anok Yai.