A show of fashion against the Covid-19 and will be online

As had never happened, or almost never, all the “ciberasistentes” may be in the first row of a major fashion show and from your home. Carine Roitfeld and the foundation, amfAR organized a virtual catwalk against the Covid-19, which will count with the participation of supermodels and luxury firms in the industry.

The big show is today at 4:00 in the afternoon and transmitrá in the channel “Fashion” in YouTube and CR Runway X amfAR, with a duration of approximately 30 minutes.

The funds obtained will finance the efforts of the Foundation for Aids Research (amfAR, for its acronym in English), who is trying to find a cure for COVID-19.

With the use of fashion as a creative expression, the organizers hope to support the health and safety of the global community, “we hope that this show can provide a small moment of hope, inspiration, and connection, encouraging”, said the founder of CR Runway, Carine Roitfeld.