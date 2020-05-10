The tragic death of Kobe Bryant it has shaken the whole world, in all fields, and has also awakened the ghosts of the past of the player. The networks do not forget that the player acknowledged in 2003 of having sexually assaulted a Katelyn Faber, an employee of the hotel Colorado in which it was housed while recovering from a knee injury. One of those people has been one of the stars of the series HBO Westworld.

The social networks were filled with messages of sadness for the death of Kobe Bryant and the support of your family in this difficult time, but there are also some who remembered the episode in black of his life. Thousands of messages about the basketball star remembered the rape that he admitted to having committed in 2003, and that was settled without a judicial sentence to get both parties to an economic agreement.

Among the people who were found Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy in the series Westworld, HBO. The protagonist of the science fiction series posted a message on the social networks in which she lamented the death of a player and knew that he was a hero of the sport, but also that he was a rapist. In addition, he added that there were two truths complementary.

Evan Rachel Wood on Kobe Bryant (Photo: Twitter).

The message, of course, it did burn to the social networks against you. The actress was accused of lying and exploited, and some of their attackers directly used to charge against feminism. The harassment that has been subjected to the actress in recent days has led it to close its personal Twitter accountso that no one followed above, you can see what you post. Rachel Wood has not been the only personality that has been positioned on that matter, but it certainly is the worst he has suffered.