7 Sensational child stars discovered in reality shows

If the world is a mine of diamonds in the rough, here are the reality shows to find them and polishing them.

The telerralidad has given us great moments, iconic characters from pop culture and the big stars that draw the masses.

Here is the ranking final of the great child stars discovered in reality shows…

Maddie Ziegler:After starting her career as a ballerina with just 2 years of age, Maddie he met the small screen in Dance Moms, a program that documents the lives of the day-to-day of the young dancers of the Dance Company, Abby Lee Elite Team Competition.

In 2014 she became the face of Sia.

The curriculum today of the young woman of 15 years is very broad, adding to the ballerina other as: Actress, writer, influencer, youtuber and model.

More than 1600 million views in Youtube realize that the video clip of Chandelier became part of pop culture. It was precisely in that clip that released the fabulous duo formed by Sia and Maddie Ziegler.

In statements to News Corpthe talented dancer had called the attention of Sia through the reality show Dance Momsthat Maddie starred in. Equally, he acknowledged that he had no idea who was the singer in australian when they met.