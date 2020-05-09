Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale… The reunion of ‘High School Musical’

Loading the player…

Ashley Tisdale it was the first of the cast of High School Musical in remembering the choreography most well-known of the film. During the quarantine, dressed in a tracksuit tie-dyethe actress danced to the tune of We’re All In This Together. Shortly after he was joined by his fellow cast-Vanessa Hudgens, but rather than emulate it, preferred to use a glass of wine while sounded the melody. Now, fans of the Disney production will see one of his dreams fulfilled: the reunion of the actors during a special program on ABC. Zac Efron, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Vanessa and Ashley dance and sing along from their homes the well-known choreographies. Viewers will also be able to intervene from their homes, since the format will be like a karaoke!



