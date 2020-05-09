The three pregnancies Miranda Kerr have had something in common

It may be that the model Miranda Kerr has tackled with great enthusiasm and excitement each one of the processes of gestation on which it has embarked, to fulfill his dream of being a mother of a large family, but that does not mean that, as happens to so many women, the star of the catwalks has not had to overcome a host of setbacks physical before you get to your shoots.

“Whenever I am pregnant I suffer from morning sickness and there are times that I spend days lying prostrate in the bed because of the dizziness. Every woman is different and, in my case, I always happens the same: I feel revolt all the time, and in addition I am extremely sensitive”, said the australian in conversation with the magazine Us Weekly.

The mannequin and entrepreneur in the world of cosmetics is the mother of Flynn (8), the fruit of his defunct marriage with actor Orlando Bloom, as well as the small Hart (1) next to your current husband Evan Spiegel, who within a few months will welcome their second bundle of in common, a future baby for the moment it is unknown if it will be a boy or a girl.

And despite the moments of discomfort that often break loose from their nine months of gestation, Miranda has wanted to make it very clear that all the joys and satisfactions that will provide your children once they leave your belly more than make up for those difficulties that have been through previously.

“I always say the same thing, to bring life into this world is a miracle and the best thing I have ever done. Having children is the greatest blessing you can receive,” he assured in the same conversation the brand-new wife of the founder of Snapchat, whom she married at the end of the month of may 2017.