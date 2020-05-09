The look of Katie Holmes that sets out the key trends of the season

Katie Holmes became in 2019 in a style icon. The actress managed to cause a sensation with their looks after announcing her breakup with actor Jamie Foxx, among them, their bet by bringing a cardigan that left the sight of her bra that saw the emergence of one of the trends of the moment.

Since then, the star of ‘Dawson grows’ has captured all the eyes in each of his public appearances by their looks that serve inspiration for dozens of women around the world. Looks stunning that reflect this new style of Holmes, who yesterday returned to approve with note with the outfit that you chose to attend the parade Marc Cain in the Fashion Week of Berlin.









Katie Holmes in the parade of Marc Cain at Fashion Week Berlin

(Foudre / SplashNews.com / GTRES)









The performer wore three of the trends key of the season autumn-winter 2019/20202 in a single look elegant and pretty sober. Katie opted for a long coat of wool in the color black that took knotted at the waist and highlighted by the feathers embedded in the two side pockets. A garment of the same designer that belongs to her new collection which was shown yesterday on the catwalk.

A basic piece to combine with a pant effect skin in black, the fabric that is succeeding with force this winter, which brought that touch rocker to the styling. In addition, the artist was encouraged to knotting the strips their ‘stilettos’ black above the low of the garment, a detail that managed to make the difference and that promises to become a trend in the next few weeks.





The actress has become an icon of style with their looks

The last fashion item was the bag crocodile effect that has managed to oust the stamped star: the leopard. Katie carried a purse-type shoulder bag that put the icing to a look of ten. In full season rebatesthe team of DModa proposes a styling inspired by the actress with several pieces of ‘low cost’.









From left to right: wool coat by & Other Stories (199 eur); pants skin effect of Zara (12.99 a€) and baguette bag from Asos (23,99€)

(LVD)









In particular, a pair of skin effect of Zarait costs 12.99 a€; bag type ‘baguette’, another trend of the year, which can be purchased in Asos for 23,99 euros, and a coat of wool & Other Stories (199 euros) which is very similar to the american, but that does not incorporate feathers.







