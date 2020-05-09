The fifth season of Total Fine will be released on the 9th of April

By Sergi Peralta – POSTED on 05/02/2020 AT 22:13

Total Fine already has a release date. WWE has announced via a press release that the fifth season the reality show will premiere on E! the next Thursday 9th of April 2020. The new episodes will start again the end of the previous campaign, focusing on the development of the relationship between Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. In addition, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan will continue working to get to your second baby.

This season, however, will have a couple of additional incentives. In the first place, Nikki and Chigvintsev they will be the center of attention of all the foci, because the viewers of the program will be able to see how the dancer will ask for marriage after a romantic evening in the “city of love”, Paris. It should be recalled that at the beginning of this year, the excampeona of Divas announced their commitment to your mate Dancing with the starsso you already know that the proposition will have a happy ending.

To close the season, the sisters Bella will reveal that they are both pregnant at the same time. Among other things, Nikki and Brie will remember their father while writing his memoirs, Nikki will help Chigvintsev to find a new goal after completing his time in Dancing with the stars and Brie will try to, next to Daniel Bryan, to reconcile the marital life with the career as a wrestler, this.

