The colors triumphed on the red carpet of the Golden Globe (go and see)

The celebrities bet on the color in the new installment of the Golden Globe. Yellow, red, pastels, metallics, and basic black invaded this installment where it rewards the best of film and television each year.

Yellow

Zoey Deutch. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

Zoey Deutch struck with a long dress to the floor, with shoulders well marked and sleeves balloon by Fendi. I have jewelry in blue color that contrast perfectly with the yellow of the dress.

Cate Blanchett. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

Cate Blanchett, nominated as Best Actress Comedy or Musical By where are you, Bernadettechose a pleated dress with butterfly shape. A design bold with jewel neckline formed by strips with details of rhinestones Mary Katrantzou.

Sandra Bullock. Photo: Instagram.

Actress Sandra Bullock chose the designer Oscar de la Renta for the dress for this gala. Took a strapless dress in mustard-colored, with a huge skirt full of ruffles very Spanish-style. Accompanied with accessories in gold. For a flawless look.

Sienna Miller. Photo: Instagram.

Sienna Miller, the protagonist of The Loudest Voiceled a design of Gucci. A dress with predominance of the yellow color of a large loop knotted at the waist.

Red

Scarlett Johansson. Photo: Instagram.

Scarlett Johansson, star of Marriage Story, it was without a doubt the best dressed at the Gala night of the Golden Globe. Hit it with a sensual dress to the body with a long tail designed by Vera Wang.

Olivia Colman. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

The winner of the Golden Globe, Olivia Colman, led a design Emilia Wickstead. A dress with straight lines and princess cut sleeves and balloon that were the protagonists of their big night. I have a clutch and shoes to tone.

Nicole Kidman. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

The australian actress Nicole Kidman played it safe and opted for the color that fits you to perfection. A strapless dress with cut at the waist, a draped side that ends in a pit where your leg is uncovered and a long tail. An exclusive design of Versace.

Lauren Graham. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

Lauren Graham wore a dress very appropriate to your silhouette Azzi&Osta. With asymmetrical neckline , cut at the waist and casacada of ruffles on one side only. The belt to mark your waist and defines your look.

Helen Mirren. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

Actress Helen Mirren hit with a chiffon dress in color borravino neckline with crossover dribble and great tail. A design of Dior very made to measure.

Sofia Vergara. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

The colombian model and actress, Sofia Vergara wore a sexy dress close-fitting that highlights your curves. Dolce & Gabbana were in charge of designing this piece.

Blue

Ana de Armas. Photo: Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

The cuban actress is only 17 years old, she wore a strapless dress with wide skirt entirely embroidered. Design is very princess style of Ralph & Russo.

Glenn Close. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

Glenn Close wore a wrap dress type robe of velvet by Armani. The neck is kind tuxedo, and the shoulder pads made the protagonists of his neck.

Renee Zellweger. Photo: Instagram.

The actress Reneé Zellweger opted for a look that’s drab in color sky blue. Took a strapless linear neckline of Armani and accompanied them with stilettos to the tone.

Beanie Feldstein. Photo: Instagram.

Beanir Feldstein chose to wear Oscar de la Renta. Wore a dress embroidered with flowers applique at the neckline. A design off the shoulder which was accompanied with accessories to tone.

Shailene Woodley. Photo: Instagram.

Shailene Woodle, one of the protagonists of Big Little Liesarrived in a dress all embroidered with stamped geometric by Balmain.

Bel Powley. Photo: Instagram.

The actress Bel Pawley opted for a look that’s super romantic. Took a dress to the body in a genre wrought with a great and sensual neckline of the label Miu Miu. The ruffles and the bow in the waist defined his style.

Pink

Sofia Carson. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

With only 26 years, the actress Sofia Carson, struck with a design of tulle Gianbattista Valli collection Fall 2019 Haute Couture. A strapless dress super ethereal and dreamy.

Dakota Fanning. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

Dakota Fanning dazzled in a dress cut princess in lilac. A design in tulle, super romantic and suitable for their age designed by Dior.

Kirsten Dunst. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

Actress Kirsten Dunst stepped on the carpet with a lace dress with cut siren of the label Rodarte. It was accompanied with small hoops and a make super natural.

Kristen Cavallari. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

Kristen Cavallari wore a two pieces of a top laminate with asymmetrical cut and a full skirt mermaid by Cristina Ottaviano.

Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Instagram.

Another that bet the pink was Priyanka Chopra. Arrived on the red carpet like a Hollywood diva very years ’60con a dress to the body with shoulders uncovered Cristina Ottaviano. Complete your look with jewelry Bulgari.

Fisher Island. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

Isla Fisher wore a dress Off the shoulders long until the floor of the signature Moniuqe Lhuillier. She accompanied the look with loose hair and lips at the tone.

Karen Pittman. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

The designer of Malaysia Khoon Hooi is falling in love to the actresses of Hollywood and the actress Karen Pittman was one that fell at his feet. On this occasion, wore a strapless gown of feathers with termination in degradeé of colors.

Black

Naomi Watts. Photo: Instagram.

Naomi Watts wore a dress with neckline cross and flashes of rhinestones from the collection of Armani Privé.

Rooney Mara. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

The actress Rooney Mara eligó a design Givenchy spring 2019. A lace dress with a headdress type ballerina of The Black Swan.

Black-and-white

Zoe Kravitz. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

Actress Zoe Kravitz dazzled with a set “polka dots” of Saint Laurent. Wore a top and pencil skirt in polka dots of different sizes achieving an optical impact super chic.

Rachel Weisz. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

The English actress Rachel Weisz arrived with a sober and elegant dress of the label Tom Ford. It was accompanied with a choker necklace of rhinestones.

Greta Gerwin . Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

The film director, Greta Gerwin, who presented Mujercitas, took a look pre-fall 2020 Proenza Schouller.

Awkwafina. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

Awkwafina is the first asian woman to win a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Film Musical / Comedy. Came to the gala dressed by Dior with a set of jacket and skirt with a mermaid. The blouse with neck shirring in white color made all the difference.

Joey King. Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

One of the most played at the moment of choosing a dress was the young actress Joey King. Are encouraged to bring a creation of haute couture printed in 3D Iris Van Herpen. A mini pleated dress in white and black with a layer that left their shoulders bare.

Metallic

Lucy Boyton Photo: E! @EonlineLatino #AlfombraRojaE!

The actress of 25 years, Lucy Boyton chose a metallic finish of Louis Vuitton. Your spectacular make-up fell in love at all and shined on the red carpet.