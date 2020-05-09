Sustainable fashion is a gap in the academy Awards 2020

The awards of the film assert the importance of caring for the environment and also on the red carpet

Updated 11/02/2020 13:27



It’s official, sustainable fashion has come to stay on the red carpet. Every time are more the celebrities they decide that the care for the environment is the protagonist of their looks and opt for costumes ms sustainable. And the academy Awards 2020 were not to be outdone, here we tell you which actresses and actors opted for this trend.

Dressed by Louis Vuitton, Kaitlyn Dever and Seydoux! were the mximas representatives of the wager sustainable on the red carpet of the academy Awards 2020.

The French actress chose a dress of neck halter of silk organic in white (a color that seems to have become the favorite of the actresses because, besides the Oscar, was the big winner at the Goya Awards 2020). The design, of body ceido, it is finished off with a wide skirt and a thick line of black on the under.

For its part, the actress UnbelievableKaitlyn Dever, asiti to the gala with a dress of materials one hundred percent organicas the sateen organicin red tones with cleavage word of honor. In this design stand out To 14,400 stones of Swaroski that appear embedded in the body.

While actress Jane Fonda fulfill his promise and not bought any dress for the gala. The actress and activist, who has been detained in any ocasin for participating in demonstrations against climate change, aport her two cents on the academy awards 2020, repeating an outfit from Elie Saab with transparencies and full of sequins in shades of red and gold. A dress that as luci at the Cannes film Festival 2014and that today, he is still like a glove. Besides, the jewelry luci Jane Fonda belong to the signature Pomellatoand as she herself has in its profile of Instagram, used gold and diamonds ticos and sustainable.

The actress espaola Penlope Cruz to pass on the red carpet of the academy awards 2020 with a vintage dress Chanel. With a full skirt cut asymmetrical, neck halter, and two emblems of the brand, the white camelia at the neckline and a belt of pearlsthe actress Pain and Glory call the attention. However, what is noteworthy is the intention behind the suit of the maison Frenchwhich , being a suit of the collection Spring-Summer of 1995the actress wants to show that it is not necessary to release a dress when you can have a garment clisca and elegant as this.

Also have shown that you can be a non-re-using, and thus repeating, Joaquin Phoenix. The winner of the statuette for Best Actor for his role in Joker has worn the same outfit as Stella McCartney in all of the awards galas of the season.