Star of “Victorious” to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the series

The main cast “Victorious” held by their social networks, the tenth anniversary of the successful comedy show on Nickelodeon.
The tv show followed the story of “Tory Vega” a girl who enters Hollywood Arts a school where she befriends several and irreverent young people with different talents, as Cat Valentine , Jade West, André Harris, Beck Oliver, Robbie Shapiro and your doll Rextogether , they live all kinds of fun desaventuras.
The program that concluded in 2013 joy great popularity being praised for the style of comedy that managed, consisted in total of four seasons and 60 episodes, in addition to a spin-off.
In various publications on march 27 did not go unnoticed by the members of the cast or the fans of the series who remembered that on that date in 2010 was issued the first episode of the series in the USA.
It is for this reason that Victoria Justice commemorated with a special image with their peers, recognizing how important it was for his career and his life in general, thanking me for the support and affection of the fans.
She will join in their different profiles, the publications of the rest of the cast comprising Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Avan Jogia, Matt Bennett and Daniella Monet.
Despite so much time, the movement in social networks was quite good, recalling several of the most fun and iconic of demonstrating that remains of the favorite series to the public.
#10YearsofVictorious!!! This show changed my life & I’m so grateful I got to share it with this amazing, insanely talented group of people. Thank you so much to all the fans who continue to love and support our show. 🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼. I love you guys!!! #grateful pic.twitter.com/PygqaNhSuO
— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) March 27, 2020
happy pic.twitter.com/0I7hkSJIMd
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 28, 2020
#10YearsOfVictorious pic.twitter.com/YXOtQK60We
— Leon Thomas (@leonthomas) March 27, 2020
It’s been 10 years and boy are my arms tired 🙂 @VictoriaJustice @leonthomas @LizGillies @ArianaGrande @danwarp @AvanJogia @DaniellaMonet @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/OiMk19l3WJ
— Matty: Makin It Weird Since 2009 (@MattBennett) March 27, 2020
🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼 we love you!! Thank you!! #10YearsOfVictorious pic.twitter.com/elYN94sBvp
— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) March 28, 2020