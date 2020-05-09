Star of “Victorious” to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the series

The main cast “Victorious” held by their social networks, the tenth anniversary of the successful comedy show on Nickelodeon.

The tv show followed the story of “Tory Vega” a girl who enters Hollywood Arts a school where she befriends several and irreverent young people with different talents, as Cat Valentine , Jade West, André Harris, Beck Oliver, Robbie Shapiro and your doll Rextogether , they live all kinds of fun desaventuras.

The program that concluded in 2013 joy great popularity being praised for the style of comedy that managed, consisted in total of four seasons and 60 episodes, in addition to a spin-off.

In various publications on march 27 did not go unnoticed by the members of the cast or the fans of the series who remembered that on that date in 2010 was issued the first episode of the series in the USA.

It is for this reason that Victoria Justice commemorated with a special image with their peers, recognizing how important it was for his career and his life in general, thanking me for the support and affection of the fans.

She will join in their different profiles, the publications of the rest of the cast comprising Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Avan Jogia, Matt Bennett and Daniella Monet.

Despite so much time, the movement in social networks was quite good, recalling several of the most fun and iconic of demonstrating that remains of the favorite series to the public.