Simona Halep can’t see the US Open without fans

Despite the fact that there have been discussions on the organization of the U.s. Open this year behind closed doors, Simona Halep can’t see the Grand Slam us in this way, invoking that tennis is a sport completely different without the fans.

“I don’t think that will work. The atmosphere will be completely different. We all like to play on big stages, full of fans passionate. Without them, tennis is another sport! Simona said for Digi Sport.

The romanians do not trust that he will play this year, so start playing once the autumn is the best scenario from your point of view. “However, every match you play during this period will be a bonus.

I will be happy if I hit a ball this year. If we play in September, I would be very happy, ” said Halep. The executive director of USTA, Mike Dowse, has a similar opinion to Simona. When asked if the US Open is to be held without spectators, not denied completely, but has said that it is “unlikely”

“We’re not removing anything from the table at this time, but to be honest and open, I think that is very unlikely,” That’s not really in the spirit of the celebration of tennis, and also goes back to the health and well-being of our players and the support staff who help organize the tournament, ” said Dowse.

“Unless the medical experts presented a solution that is totally foolproof and safe, we do not see that as an option,” he continued. However, we will have to wait until June to see the final decision of the U.S. Open on if the Grand Slam will take place or not, and in what circumstances.