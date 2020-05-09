Sia prepares two albums and a movie musical [Espectáculos] – 25/02/2020

Afterconquered the lists several times withespecially with the pitchalso with… but since a couple of years ago, has not been so lucky.

We have seen Sia edit ‘Helium’ with David Guetta and Afrojack for the soundtrack to ’50 Shades Darker’, ‘Here I Am’ with Dolly Parton for a Netflix movie, a christmas record, ‘To Be Human’ with Labrinth’; and, especially, to get involved in a project with Diplo and Labrinth called LSD that could not give rise to a more disk failed. ‘Thunderclouds’ he managed to succeed in the streaming platforms, but does someone remembers her? The closest thing to a hit that we’ve known recently, Sia has been the ‘Flames’, another of those songs with Guetta -of album ‘7’– which in this case worked in the Uk but not in America; and the duet with Zayn ‘Dusk Till Dawn’, 2017.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWZGAExj-es(/embed)

The last attempt of the artist has been this same 2020 a theme called ‘Original’ for the film ‘Doolittle’ that has passed quite unnoticed. Despite the fact that the simple of Sia in the last 2 years we don’t fit in the fingers of the hands, a fan has dared to tell on Twitter that the “misses” perhaps because as the us hopes for a “comeback” more big, and Sia has seen fit to reveal what his plans are.

Sia has indicated that you have 2 disks readybut before it is concentrated in a movie musical called ‘Music’ that will be out in September, starring Kate Hudson and the inseparable Maddie Ziegler. We do not know whether to listen to those two albums will have to wait until Christmas or 2021, but if your music gets a tenth part of the income of Lady Gaga with ‘A Star Is Born’, surely his followers will be entertained in the meantime.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epvRvotlZg0(/embed)