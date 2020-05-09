Sarah Michelle Gellar returned to dress up as “Buffy the vampire slayer”

Like millions of people these weeks, Sarah Michelle Gellar, star of Buffy, vampire slayer kills the boredom as you can during the confinement. The kitchen, the exercise, the movies and the series and, also, to rummage among the cupboards and digging stop uncover old memories are some of the antidotes to the tedium.

Can that was just as well as the actress gave the dress with the rolled to the end of season 1 of the popular fantasy series created by Joss Whedon. And 23 years later, Sarah Michelle Gellar has become one outfit. A time that has wanted to share with still many fans of the fiction in social networks.

That chapter, entitled “Prophecy Girl” (The girl of the Prophecy) was released on 10 march 1997 in the televisíon american and was the twelfth and last chapter of the first season. The dress you are wearing Gellar is remembered as one of the attire world’s most iconic Buffy Summers. “All ready and no place to go,” she said in her message on Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Buffy, vampire slayer remains one of the series of fantasy more popular, despite the fact that he ended his career in television in 2003 after seven seasons and 145 episodes. In 2018, emerged rumors about a possible reboot with Joss Whedon on board and new cast, but until now there has been no more news about it.