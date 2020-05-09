Riverdale 4: how long shall it be released season 4 on Netflix? | Series-TV | The CW | the united States | US | USA nnda nnlt Answers

The production of “Riverdale” closed in march of 2020, resulting in the fourth season ended sooner than expected and with a different ending to the original, all thanks to the pandemic of COVID-19. However, it is already confirmed that there would be a 5th season in January 2020, so the story of Archie, Veronica, Jughead, and Betty will continue at least for a couple more years.

At the moment it is known that from the 7th of April 2020 began writing the fifth season of “Riverdale” that should have 22 chapters. Although considering that the writer Ted Sullivan confirmed that the fifth installment will begin with 3 episodes remaining from the previous season, maybe more.

But those who are most enthusiastic are the new season are those who follow the fiction on Netflix. For now, the digital platform only has the first three parts of “Riverdale” in Spanish, while the fourth season still would not have been released by being issued in The CW.

It is for this reason that recently Netflix confirmed on your calendar of premieres the official date of when the new season of “Riverdale” to reach the platform. Care, which later could have spoilers of the series The CW.

WHEN DID YOU ARRIVE “RIVERDALE” SEASON 4 TO NETFLIX?

“Riverdale”, season 4 (Photo: The CW)

According to Netflixthe fourth season of “Riverdale” is added to the transmission 14 may. Unfortunately, this means that part 4 includes only the 19th episodes, due to the production is currently on pause for the pandemic of coronavirus, as it was already mentioned above.

The writer of “Riverdale”, Ted Sullivanconfirmed that the season was shortened while replying to the questions of the fans April 18. However, the last three episodes of the fourth season will be aired along with the fifth season, so that definitely will know how the development will continue despite the fact that the pandemic has delayed filming.

“The pandemic derailed the production, and there was a great episode of Toni. Still do, but now you’ll have to wait for S5 instead of S4” he wrote in Twitter. “Unfortunately, S4 is now shorter, ending w 419 (which I wrote with James DeWille and directed by Mädchen Amick. But has a fun suspense!” he replied to a fan call blair.

The pandemic derailed production & there was a heavy Toni ep coming up. We’ll still do it, but you’ll have to now wait for S5 instead of S4. S4 is unfortunately now shorter, ending w 419 (which I wrote with James DeWille & directed by @madchenamick). But it has a fun cliffhanger! — Ted Sullivan (@karterhol) April 18, 2020

Fans have been guessing that the fifth season of “Riverdale” you will have a time jump, especially because some of the older members of the cast will leave the program. Both Marisol Nichols as Skeet Ulrich will leave the series after the fourth season, although it is unlikely to return to finish the episodes of the fourth season will come.

On the platform you can also find other productions based on Archie Comics as “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” that will serve as expected to the fourth season of “Riverdale”. Now it only remains to wait for the production to confirm when it will resume recording for the next part of the series of The CW.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF THE SEASON 4 OF “RIVERDALE”?

Betty requested the help of the parents to preserve the dance (Photo: The CW)



After the director Honey threatened to cancel the prom Jughead you decide to write a short story about them taking vengeance upon him. In the fantasy of Jug the students kidnap the director as part of a joke, but it all goes out of control and ends up murdering him.

Once you dispose of the body, Reggie can’t deal with the guilt and when almost tells the truth in school Jughead, Betty and Archie decide to kill him. But rest assured, it’s just a story right?

The real world, then the threat of Honey, Betty starts to investigate her enemy and discovers that it has canceled the prom at each high school for which he has worked. To avoid that Riverdale High to meet the same fate the bride of Jug request the help of the parents and he achieved his goal.

Kerr Smith plays Mr Honey in “Riverdale” (Photo: The CW)



Though Honey attempts to forge a video in the voyeur Betty catches it and gets fired. However, when he leaves the woman in the main office are about to inform you that Honey he was the best director they have had in years: she was awarded full scholarships to six low-income students, increased the grade point average and had more students last year that went to university.

In addition, it reveals to Jughead that Honey he wrote a letter of recommendation to the program of drafting of the University of Iowa. When the son of FP the lee decides to change his story, and instead of leaving him to die call 911 and what saves.

The fourth season of “Riverdale” ends with Jughead and Betty receiving another video. In the clip we see the mother of Veronica he killed the sheriff Minetta; to Betty and Jughead in the cabin, surrounded by pizza boxes and beer bottles; and a group of people with masks that look like Betty, Jughead, Archie, Veronica, Cheryl and Reggie stabbing the Mr Honey.

WHAT ACTORS AND PERSONAL WILL BE IN “RIVERDALE” 5?

So far, it has been confirmed that both Skeet Ulrich as Marisol Nichols will not be part of the entire fifth season. In the morning program australian, The Today Show, Skeet said: “I also want to take the program in a different direction next season and jump five years ahead”.

“When it all ended, I got in touch with the entire cast, I got in touch with Marisol and Skeet, and I told them that we had not finished those stories, and we want to make sure that you have good farewells. I think that Marisol knew what Hermione was going to do. I don’t think that Skeet knew yet what was going to make FP. The truth is that it is not a spoiler, but neither Hermione nor FP are being murdered. So my hope is that they are part of Riverdale in a real way, whenever there is a ‘Riverdale’,” said the showrunner to TVLine.

In the meantime, Mark Consuelos will star in an upcoming episode of Katy Keene that it will make five years in the future, so that it is safe to assume that Hiram will continue in freedom in the universe.

In both, the characters who should definitely return are Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Kevin (Casey Cott), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Reggie (Charles Melton), Alice Cooper Smith (Mädchen Amick) and Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos).

