Olivia Munn and Boyd Holbrook premiered ‘Predator’ in Spain

Soniya Gupta
Predator will be released worldwide on the 14th of September

The legendary Film Festival Sitges celebrated in Catalonia, Spain is considered one of the most prestigious festivals of european cinema and a springboard for the Hollywood movie to be better accepted in the Old Continents. Within the framework of the Spanish Film library, will be presenting “Predator” Shane Black.

This new work of the franchise with the participation of renowned actors like Boyd Holbrook and Olivia Munn, who came to the presentation of the film at the Hotel Villamagna in Madrid, Spain, where the press received them with a warm welcome. Image: Clasos.

They were well received in Spain
Olivia Munn
Boyd Holbrook

