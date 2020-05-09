Netflix raises their prices: how Much does it cost today the streaming service in Chile?

The recommendations of movies, series and documentaries are multiplied in times of pandemic. And streaming, with a range of original productions and titles from the past, it stands as a refuge that many are willing to pay. The figures are in sight. The service Disney+ (not yet available in Chile) accounted for 54.5 million users to almost half a year of his debut. Netflix, meanwhile, came to 183 million subscribers in the world, after living the first quarter of 2020 above expectations.

But, at least in Chile (Mexico is another country that lives the same), the time of greatest demand for these platforms coincides with the implementation of the payment of VAT on digital services. According to the modernization of the tax legislation, adopted in February last, from this June 1 will be applied to that tax from 19% to companies of streaming available in the country.

In this category fall companies that provide “the supply or the delivery of digital entertainment content, such as videos, music, games, or other analogues, via download, streaming, or other technology, including for these purposes, texts, magazines, newspapers and books”, says the reform.

How it will impact users? Until now, the only one who has given a clear answer is Netflix, which as detailed today The Third will increase the prices of their plans. Waiting for the possible update values, this is the current landscape of streaming services that offer movies and series in Chile.

From the 1 of June, the platform will experience a boost in your three plans: Basic (1 screen) will cost you $5.940, the Standard (2 screens and HD image quality) will have a value of $8.320 and Premium (4 screens and UHD) will now be at $10.700. Gets constant updates in its interface, and a catalogue that is renewed several times a week, with his own productions, including feature films Rescue mission and The Irish and the series The house of paper, Unorthodox and Tiger King. It has also acquired external content, as a score of films of Studio Ghibli, the first six cycles of Modern family and all the seasons of Community. Between their next releases are Space Forcewith Steve Carell, a new film by Spike Lee (Gives 5 Bloods) and every Monday launches two chapters of the series about Michael Jordan, The last dance.

The movie rescue Mission, one of the recent successes of Netflix.

With an interface that is more basic and a catalog in growth, the platform, Amazon has a monthly value of $3.500. Allows you to view series such as The office, How I met your mother and Weedsbesides his own productions as Hunters and Tales from the Loop (soon to debut The Presidenton the FIFA Gate and Sergio Jadue). One of its main strengths is that, at least until the end of the year comes to Latin america, the streaming service Disney account with a good part of the catalog of the company, since the titles of Pixar (this Sunday up United states) to the newly added movies Star Wars and the second parts of Frozen and Maleficent.

Although in the beginning it was considered a direct rival to Netflix, analysts today valued as a competitor to intermediate or lower. Its price in Chile up to now is $3,500 and offers on all series. Is The Morning Showwith Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; the thriller series Servant; the drama of fantasy with Jason Momoa, See; an updated look at the writer Emily Dickinson (Dickinson), and recently added Defending Jacobthe first starring Chris Evans on tv. It also has the much talked about documentary Beastie Boys story, which delves into the history of the musical trio the author of Self-Sabotage.

The documentary Beastie Boys story, Apple TV+.

Although the service is enabled for those who have signed up for the pack of HBO in their subscription to cable (in the case of VTR, all channels are released), the platform can pay directly, at a price that has not changed since he arrived in mid-2017 ($7.700 per month). Among his recent titles are the third season of Westworldthe miniseries The plot against America and the movie Bad educationwith Hugh Jackman. Also offers Once upon a time… in Hollywood and the last Spider-Manalong with all the celebrated historical catalogue of HBO documentary films, award-winning series such as The Sopranos, The wire, Game of thrones and Chernobyl.

The streaming platform of FOX joined in the last few weeks Rocketman and Ad astra: To the starswith Brad Pitt, in addition to the series The new popethe continuation of the story in the Vatican, with Jude Law. Account with movies such as Deadpool 2, The favorite, A place in silence and A fantastic womanand among his series are This is us, The walking dead and Outlander. Such as HBO GO, you can pay directly, at a price of $7.490.

The new pope is the continuation of The young pope. They are both in FOX, App. Photo: Gianni Fiorito.

Since last year operating in the country in the service of the chain Starz, at a price of $3.200. Their latest premiere is the version in the miniseries The name of the rosewith John Turturro as the main star. The great, the series of time starring Elle Fanning, is an original Hulu in the U.S., but will arrive on the 18th of June to this service, which already has the rights in Latin america other titles of the same platform, as The act and Castle Rock. Starzplay displays other television productions, as Pennyworth, Mr. Mercedes, Luther and Spartacus, in addition to movies.

Original from Argentina, this service offers a good amount of titles that are not available on other platforms at a monthly price of $4.990. Account with a dozen films of Akira Kurosawa, 26, Alfred Hitchcock, 22, Luis Buñuel and five of Orson Wells. Generous in grouping films of different latitudes, between their titles more fresh are Tangerine (the director of The project Florida) and the German Victoria, the same distance as the classics such as The great dictator and Casablanca.

Streets are dangerous, Scorsese can be seen at Qubit TV.

A streaming service for movie buffs with the look at the past and at present. Adds a new movie each day (and are only available for a month), and currently offers a free trial of a week, for access to films of directors like Xavier Dolan, Pablo Larraín, and Louis Malle, traveling through all the seasons of the cinema of author. This Sunday, for example, throw in exclusive short The fall, by filmmaker Jonathan Glazer (Under the skin). Your value per month is $4,500.