Miranda Kerr ve Orlando Bloom as a brother

2020-05-09 07:30:05

Miranda Kerr says her ex-husband, and the song of her son Flynn, Orlando Bloom, is like her brother and she insisted that the actor and his pregnant fiancée Katy Perry will always be “family”.

The model australian is thankful that she and her ex-husband, who split in 2013, they have maintained a strong friendship for the sake of their son Flynn, now of nine years, and always considered the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and his pregnant fiancée Katy Perry as a “family”.

She said: “When Orlando and I broke up … we made a commitment to always put the needs of Flynn first, above our own, and I am very lucky that we are really good friends. It almost feels like a brother to me … and I said that will always be family.

“It’s the same with his companion now and I’ve told him that. They are our family.”

Miranda, who also has a Hart, 23 months, and Myles, six months, with your spouse, the billionaire boss of Snapchat Evan Spiegel, only has a babysitter to help her with her offspring, and, although it is always happy that their children interrupting your work, wants you to know that they can’t always have things your way if you are busy with something else.

She told InStyle magazine Australia: “I Know all moms probably say the same thing, but my children mean everything to me, and I try to plan according to your schedule.

“All those who work with me understand that my children are my number one priority.

“But I think that it is important that my children also understand that sometimes that will not be exactly as they want it all the time.”

“I’m working from home, but I’m still working. The work is something healthy.

“[Evan and I] Have our own business and we work in different ways.

“My children know that they can enter at any time.

“It doesn’t matter if I’m in a call or if I have a meeting at home.

“Hart will sit with me in my meetings and I will say: ‘So, what do you think, mr. Spiegel?’

“Then Flynn will come in and say, ‘What products are we testing?’ Then, half the time, Myles is sitting in my lap, suckled for the meetings, so that it is a real family business “.

