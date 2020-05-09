Mia Smoak is Green Arrow in the new photos of the spin-off of Arrow

This Tuesday will end the Crisis on Infinite Earths the Arrowverso, but don’t expect to see the consequences of the event next week in the penultimate episode of Arrow. As anticipated above, the ninth chapter of the eighth season will serve as pilot for the new series of the Arrowverso that result directly from the adventures of Oliver Queen: Green Arrow And The Canaries.

In this series, obviously, Green Arrow will not be Oliver and, following the events of the Crisisthe role of the archer emerald will be assumed by the daughter of Queen and Felicity Smoak, Miawho will have the assistance of Dinah Drake and Laurel Lance (Earth 2) in his crusade.

To anticipate the first look at this potential new series, The CW released the promotional photos of the next epiosodio of

Arrow

that, in addition to showing Mia, in the costume of the guard of Star City, anticipate that we will see the

versions of this of Dinah and Laurel in 2040.

So we can expect that some element of travel time is involved here.

The context of the photos is much more clear with the synopsis of Arrow 8×09, “Green Arrow And The Canaries”:

“It is the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) is all that could be desired. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), they are suddenly appear in your life, the things make a surprising turn and his perfect world is turned. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnap victim that has direct links to Mia and they need your help. Knowing that everything will change, Mia can’t help but be a heroine and she, Laurel and Dinah put on their costumes once more to save the city.”

Green Arrow And The Canaries still waiting for the green light from The CW and could be released in the coming months. For his part Arrowafter the episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths that will be issued this Tuesday in the united States, will terminate forever on the 28th of January.