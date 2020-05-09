Kris Jenner believes Khloé already forgave her infidelity and is “sleeping” with her ex

In the latest episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ was in evidence that the family is in question, especially Scott Disick, the father of three children with Kourtney Kardashian, if the former spouse has become to be swept away by the passion under the sheets. The response of Kris has been adamant: “Oh, yes, one hundred percent,” he said to his son-in-law by means of a video call issued in the program.

Tristan Thompson wrote a message of congratulations on the 35 years of the life of Khloé Kardashian.

(Instagram Khloe Kardashian )



However, Khloé has become to insist that their coexistence with the basketball player, in the mansion californian celebrity, only responds to the need to keep intact the core family in these times of forced detention and for the sake of your child, for what has been denied directly the theory that drives his mom.