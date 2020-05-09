Kim Kardashian calls for justice against the murderer of Ahmaud Arbery

LOS ANGELES (united States).- Not everything is “pink” for the star and socialite Kim Kardashian. The entrepreneur wants to see the punishment for a white man who, allegedly, killed by shots to the afro Ahmaud Arbery, while the victim was unarmed in Brunswick, Georgia. As a result of his opinions, has earned a nickname controversial on Twitter: Martin Luther Kim.

On may 7, Kim tweeted: “ Sign this petition to have the charges and be able to do justice to the family of Ahmaud Arbery #JusticeForAhmaudArbery “. Along with this, included a link to Change.org that calls for charges against the alleged perpetrator. A Twitter user called “Martin Luther Kim” by their plight on behalf of the black community which seeks justice.

The star was expected that charges are laid against Travis McMichael, and his father, Gregory McMichael, for the shooting of the 23rd of February against Arbery, who was captured by a camera of a cellular phone. Oh, and succeeded! Hours after that started to be trend, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of the McMichael, who will face charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Please sign this petition so that charges will be filed and justice for Ahmaud Arbery”s family can be served #JusticeForAhmaudArbery https://t.co/NvbsyFK4QT pic.twitter.com/RP7lqj8ZL1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 7, 2020

