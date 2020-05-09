Kaitlyn Dever wants to star in the series, The Last of Us

Actress Kaitlyn Dever reacts to the fans think that they is the actress perfect to play Ellie in the series, The Last of Us HBO.

A few months ago HBO and Naughty Dog announced that The Last of Usthe popular video game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world after a deadly infection by a fungus, would be an adaptation in the form of a tv series for the streaming platform. Craig Mazin, creator of Chernobyl will be the responsible along with Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog, who will help write and produce the episodes. Now fans are imagining what actors would be perfect to play Ellie and Joel. For the young, the name that most sounds like is the of Kaitlyn Dever (Believe me, One for all). Now she has responded to this interest.

“I am a big fan of the game and I don’t know if many people know, but what I say now: I’m a big fan of that video game”. Said Kaitlyn Dever in a recent interview. “I think it’s a beautiful story, it is simply a narrative is wonderful, and I fell in love with that game when it came out. And I played it with my dad, and had a great time. I am not very good what My aim is really bad, but I’m working to improve playing? I love The Last of Us, I think that is an incredible story”.

The actress has already worked for Naughty Dog.

Kaitlyn Dever lent his voice to the character of Cassie in the spectacular video game Uncharted 4.

“I worked with Neil Druckmann on Uncharted 4, I think that is one of the most intelligent I have ever met, and one of the sweetest, and I’m not shutting down. I’m not shutting down. I’d love to do that, but I still don’t know where it is, but … I would love to do The Last of Us”.

“Neil Druckmann is without a doubt the best storyteller working in the medium of video games, and The Last of Us is his masterpiece,” said Mazin Craig Mazin, creator of Chernobyl. “Having the opportunity to customize this stunning work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I am very honored to do so in association with Neil”.

“Since the first time I sat down to talk with Craig, I was surprised by its narrative approach and his love and his deep understanding of The Last of Us,” added Druckmann. “With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a masterpiece, tense, heartbreaking and emotional. Could not think of better partners to bring to life the story of The Last of Us as a television program”.