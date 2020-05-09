It wasn’t Jordana Brewster! These actresses would be playing Mia Toretto in ‘Fast and Furious’

The franchise ‘Fast And Furious’ is one of the most important inside of Hollywood, since its inception and captured the audience with the theme of cars and street races and over the years has added a large number of actors who have become key pieces, but not all those involved were the first choice for the role, one of them is the actress Jordana Brewsterbecause other actresses were going to be Mia Toretto.

The role of Mia Torettothe sister of Dominic Toretto appeared since the first delivery in 2001 and has been a recurring role in the series, even having a relationship with Brian O’conner, who was played by Paul Walker, an undercover cop interfere with the work of Dominic.

Despite the fact that it is difficult to imagine Jordana Brewster out of this role, other actresses were going to be Mia Toretto, Because originally the character was written for the actress Elizabeth Dushuku, who was famous for his participation in the series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and the movie ‘Bring it On’, better known in Latin america as ‘Wins Stolen’but when he showed him the paper simply rejected it without giving some type of explanation.

After that the paper will remain free, some actresses of great renown audicionaron for the role as Jessica Biel, Bijou Phillips, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kirsten Dunst, even Natalie Portman was interested by the paper, but his work in the movies Star Wars he was not allowed to be part of this film.

Finally the role went to actress Jordana Brewster, who had a career to be relatively small, since only he had participated in some films as well as little known as ‘The Faculty’ and ‘The Invisible Circus’, so that his arrival to the franchise in ‘Fast and Furious’ was a great success in his career.