H&M pushes with force on the red carpet

Olivia Munn it was one of the faces that were expected last night to the doors of the Metropolitan Museum of New York, where he was held high for everything the MET Gala 2018. An edition whose preparations have not been exempt from controversy, for, even before you get the day, is already positioning itself as the most controversial in its history. Its theme ‘Heavenly Bodies: fashion and the catholic imagination’ presaged a night full of crosses, crowns, virgins, angels and demons and the stars have not disappointed.

Katy Perry with their large wings, Rihanna dressed in cardinal or Face Delevigne of penance are just a few examples of what happened on the red carpet most important of the year. Versace, Givenchy, Prabal Gurung… the haute couture showcased their works of art on the steps of the Metropolitan while there were those who pulled ‘low cost’. It is the case of Olivia Munn, who has opted for a piece of H&M.

The actress, a golden gown with a coat of mail, attended to the MET without her new guy, the Spanish performer Álex González. Specifically, it is a pledge that the own Olivia has designed in collaboration with the giant swede. With a large side opening that runs through the leg, also a model complemented the dress -of aires that are reminiscent of Cleopatra or the gold leaf that has been used throughout history to work works of art of religious character – with a mesh on the head.

H&M seems to have been a gap between the firms that feed the MET, as Munn has not been the only one to choose this firm for the big event organized by Anna Wintour. Alek Wek, Jasmine Sanders and Lili Reinhart have also chosen this brand. And this is not the first time. In the edition 2017 four other ‘celebs’ did it: Jourdan Dunn, Ashley Graham, Stella Maxwell and Nicki Minaj. It seems that the swedes have proposed to enter fully into the red carpets and big events (not the first time that the princess Victoria of Sweden dress from H&M) even at the national level. Do any examples? The dress Juana Acosta chose to the past Malaga film Festival.