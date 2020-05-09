‘Crisis on infinite earths’: Tom Ellis denies the participation of Lucifer – News series

That always we will not have the character in the crossover.

Several days ago he began to spread the rumor that the very same Lucifer (Tom Ellis) would be part of the event Arrowverse: Crisis on infinite earths, which will bring the characters of the universe tv DC in its now traditional annual event, but this time has a special touch, because, in addition to being the farewell of Arrow (Stephen Amell), will also bring back many actors and actresses that at some point in their careers had to do with certain important papers. However, Ellis has taken advantage of an interview to ET, and denied the rumors about his appearance in the above-mentioned event:

Well, okay, look, this is what happens. I’m going to Vancouver for the weekend to visit my friend for her birthday and now all of a sudden, I’m in a different show! No! Pass difficult, I’m sorry… sorry fans.

Let us remember that originally information Canadagraphs confirmed that he had seen on the set of the Flash to Lucifer Morningstar. According to his report, Tom Ellis attended the filming and he recorded a scene to the side of David Ramsey (Spartna), Katherine McNamara (Maya) and Matt Ryan (King Konstentyn). What will be those friends that you referred to the actor? Although if the report is from the set, then it means that Ellis is lying in order to divert the attention away with regard to their participation to the fans surprised when they see it in the crossover. We can not leave out that CW and Netflix are two distinct strings, and it is not so simple that lend to their characters.

The fifth season of Lucifer is in full development and, although it is really have given few details about it, in one episode the protagonist could visit Mexico or refer to our country. On the other hand, Crisis on infinite earths is just around the corner as it premieres the 8th of December with Supergirl; a day, then continues with Batwoman and the 10 of December is the turn of The Flash. After this there will be a break for a vacation and the event will resume on January 14 with Arrow, and will conclude with Legends of Tomorrow the same day.