COUPLES – They prefer young people, the famous dating minors

Para Madonna, Shakira, Julianne Moore and other famous women, the age difference is not an obstacle in love. They decided to put the bias in a pocket when looking for a partner, as they prefer with 10 and up to 25 years less.

The singer Madonna, age 61, is one of those celebrities who currently maintain a romantic relationship with someone younger. In your case, 26-year-old, and that confirms the taste of the queen of pop by men much younger than her.

Her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, turned 26 two weeks ago and the pop star dedicated to him, an emotional message on his account of Instagram, accompanied by a drawing of both. The post said: “Happy birthday, my love. I can not think of a better person to pass the quarantine.”

Despite the fact that are 35 years apart, the daughters of the singer have taken very well the relationship of the young with its mother, as in the stories that he shared were gifts and the birthday cards are handmade by the twins Stella and Mat, in addition to her daughter Lourdes also accepts the relationship .

Ahlamalik Williams, better known as Malik, has been working alongside madonna from 2015 from their tour Rebel Heart, suspicions of a relationship began when they were together in a Miami hotel, since then both have been very united.

Madonna saw Malik in one of the videos of the reality show “Americas Got Talents”, where the young man went out doing one of the choreographies of Michael Jackson.

+ 19 years younger

Sharon Stone is another that does not do case to bias and has decided to give herself to love. The actress, 62 years of age, seems to have found the happiness and stability to the side of the Italian businessman Angelo Boffa, who is 19 years younger.

The couple met in 2018 at a gala charity night old. She confessed during an interview for The New York Times at the time of getting to know you used a lipstick red, reason for which she received a kiss and several compliments of Boffa and since then he intrepid entrepreneur does not walk away more.

+ Kris Jenner

In the case of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, began their relationship in 2014, after a disastrous divorce that had with Bruce Jenner, after that he decided to come out of the closet and declared a transsexual.

Kriss has found a lot of support in the young of 38 years (she is 64, he has 26), although at the beginning it was difficult for his daughters to accept the relationship. Currently Corey has won the hearts of all the daughters of Kriss.

The couple met at a party hosted by designer Riccardo Tisci at the 2014.

In an episode of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians ,the actual chief of the clan Kardashian confessed: “we do Not stop having sex”.

+ Julianne Moore

Another example is that of Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, one of the couples most solid of Hollywood.

They have shown that age is not a requirement when it comes to finding love, both of which have more than 20 years together. They met in 1996, during the filming of the first movie, he and Moore had already had her way as an actress.

The couple married in 2003 and have two children and shares her love for the world of cinema, so much so that Moore is involved in the production of films.

The age difference between them is 9 years old and although it has had its ups and downs, the director and the actress ensures that always settle their differences behind closed doors in your room.

+ Pop Diva

The music star Mariah Carey also has a certain fascination for the young men, as his relationship with the dancer Bryan Tanaka, 36, has given a lot to talk about. Both met during the tour of the famous singer “Adventure of Miami”, in the year 2016.

It is not known exactly when their relationship went from professional to romantic. The news portal TMZ reported in 2016 that the then-fiance of Carey, James Packer, was angered visibly when Tanaka appeared at one of the shows of Carey in Las Vegas.

Tanaka was not acting that night due to an injury, and Packer did not understand why he was there. The millionaire entrepreneur, “used his ties to the casino to ban Tanaka to enter the Caesar’s Palace in the future, has outlined TMZ.

According to People, the Packer also bothered after that Carey did to Tanaka a “lap dance” during one of his presentations in south Africa in may of 2016. Then would come the rupture between the artist and the entrepreneur.

These days, Carey and Tanaka often share photos of their lives together. Last February, he posted a picture of the two standing under a heart made of balloons and simply said: “L. O. V. E”.

LATINAS

+ Adamari Lopez

Adamari López and Toni Costa make up one of the couples most stable of the Latin show. They have nearly nine years of relationship and the age difference of both (she is 48 and 36) don’t seem to mind, as look happy.

The lovebirds met during the Reality Show Look Who is Dancing where Costa And Adamari had to do a couple during an episode of the program, by then the dancer was only 25 years old, and the famous actress and singer 40.

The love of both start with a tango, the couple had to dance a very sensual and emerged suddenly to the chemistry that has kept us for so long.

“I think that we have very good chemistry. I think there has been that same chemistry and the same enthusiasm with Liván, with Danilo. I don’t understand why putting together a mess. (Toni) is a handsome man, talented, what more do you want me to say?”, responded at the time by program “Salt and Pepper” when asked directly if he had a relationship with the Spanish.

In an interview Adamari confessed that Toni stolen your heart with his good sense of humor, as is having a lot of fun with him and I love his way of dancing and moving.

They are currently engaged and they both enjoy their little girl Alaia, which came in the moment you least expected.

+ Shakira

One of the couples favorite of all is Shakira and Gerald Pique, because despite the fact that the colombian singer takes him ten years to the player, the age difference is not even noticed, both are very much in love and happy.

The couple concocieron during the recordings of the single Waka Waka easy of the 2010 world cup.

“I remember perfectly that we were recording the music video of ‘Waka Waka’ and that, when we finished up, came to me and said: ‘I’m going to win this world cup because I want to see you at the end of the tournament to invite you to a romantic dinner’. Oh and he complied!”, told the singer excited.

A year after the World cup, Shakira began to share a few photos of the girlfriend who was the footballer. Currently, have two children and are still as in love as the first day.