Carmen Electra, Madonna, and the final list of brides ‘official’ Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman it is, without a doubt, one of the characters most controversial in the history of sport or show business in general. From their outfits and hairstyles the-wall to its well-known excesses and life of partying, there is an aspect of the life of the wing-power forward that has not been documented.

And, far beyond the huge success that Rodman got inside the tabloncillos of the NBA, The Worm also accumulated a significant amount of wins in your tumultosa love life. It is clear that none of these stories ended with a happy ending, but you can say that went pretty well. That’s whyhere I will share the list (known) of their partners formal.

Dennis Rodman – Getty



Annie Banks:

Banks was the first wife formal Rodman. They began to leave before this got the fame with the Pistons and even in 1988 they had their first child, a daughter Alexis. They married formally in 1992, but divorced just a year later. The first misadventure of the heartthrob of the Bulls.

Annie Banks and Alexis Rodman



Madonna:

Despite the fact that they never had a formal relationship, the controversial player acknowledged several times that they had ‘a love affair brief’ in 1995, when he was establishing himself as one of the iconic characters of the sport, which drew the attention of the ‘Queen of Pop’.

Carmen Electra:

As we can see in The Last Dance, the wing-pivot was so cute with model and actress Carmen Electra, during his trip for the Bulls. Even, lost in Las Vegas in season 1997-98. That year, they were married precisely in that city, but they divorced some months later.

Rodman and Carmen Electra – Getty



Michelle Moyer:

Moyer was the couple’s most stable Rodman so far. After his brief relationship with Electra, and his love affair with Madonna, married Moyer in 1999 and divorced in 2004. However, they continued together in an attempt to reconcile until 2012, when they were separated definitely. Rodman and Moyer had two children: DJ and Trinity.

Rodman and Michelle Moyer – Biogossip



Without a doubt, Rodman is a busy man, and we don’t want to know how much money will be lost in each of their divorces.