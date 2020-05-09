Bowser invites Michelle Obama to participate in the recovery of the city affected by the COVID-19-Time Latin

LOCAL. Muriel E. Bowser is recruiting to national figures of prominence to assist in the city’s response to the coronavirus, including former first lady Michelle Obama

The mayor of d.c. Muriel E. Bowser is recruiting to national figures of prominence to assist in the city’s response to the coronavirus, including former first lady Michelle Obama, who has recorded robocalls and radio ads remind washingtonians that they should stay at home and offering information about the places where they can perform the test screening.

Bowser said Monday that it has also recruited Susan E. Rice, the national security advisor of former president Barack Obama and Michael Chertoff, secretary of homeland security by former president George W. Bush, to co-chair an advisory group on the reopening of the city.

The city plans to publish a survey on Tuesday and have a virtual town hall Wednesday for residents to express their opinions. The groups of re-opening it should issue recommendations for the week of may 11.

The emergency of public health of the city and various restrictions are in effect until may 15.

Bowser said the advisory group will provide guidance on how to reopen the institutions, although its administration will decide when to do it. The Advisory Group re-opening of D. C. includes 12 committees focused on different aspects of the recovery of the city.

The mayor recruited his political mentor, former mayor Adrian Fenty to oversee the committees relating to open space and the work forces of health. This paper is one of the few incursions of Fenty in local affairs after losing re-election in 2010 and moving to California.

