‘Black widow’: Ever Anderson, daughter of Milla Jovovich, plays the part of a young Natasha – movie News

From the April 30,fans of the Movie universe of Marvel you will meet the other family Natasha Romanoff. Black Widowthe tape alone on the Avenger, played by Scarlett Johansson (Story of a marriage), that day comes to theaters, and the announcement of a new signing confirms that we will see ‘flashbacks’ of the protagonist.

Ever Anderson, daughter of Milla Jovovich (Monster Hunter), has joined the film directed by Cate Shortland (Lore) to interpret a young Natasha. The news has been made public following the announcement that Anderson will get into the skin of Wendy in the action version real Peter Pan of Disney that takes by title Peter Pan & Wendy and that dirigiá David Lowery (Peter and the dragon).

Recently we told you that the way that Natasha knows her Russian family formed by Alexei Shostakov/Network Guardian, Melina and Yelena Belova it was because they worked together on a mission to go undercover by pretending to be family when the heroine was a little girl. Now, with this signing, it seems that it is confirmed that we will see times of the childhood of the Avenger. This is not the first time that Anderson works on a ‘blockbuster. The young actress gave life to the younger version of Alice -the role of his mother – in Resident Evil: The final chapter.

Black Widowset after the events in Captain America: Civil Warfollow Natasha escaping after the Agreements Sokovia. When you reconnect with your old family, the protagonist will discover that they are manipulating the spies of the Red Room and, with his parents and sister foster, will play the villain Taskmaster. Florence Pugh (Mujercitas), Rachel Weisz (The favorite) and David Harbour (Stranger Things) to close the deal. On these lines, don’t miss the trailer.

